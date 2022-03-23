Will prices come back down? Mostly no, expert says, so workers have to 'out-earn inflation'

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of stories that looks at the increasing cost of food and other goods in Guam.

Except for the price of fuel and some food items that go up and down, the cost of many of today's consumer goods and services are not coming back down, so workers have to "out-earn inflation," Guam finance expert David John said.

For this to happen, Guam's pandemic-hit tourism economy needs to come back up, so more people can get back to work, he said.

While remaining COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as the contentious mask mandate, eventually will be lifted, that's not going to change the economy, he said.

What will bring the economy back to a good level is something beyond Guam's control – when major tourism source markets of Japan and Korea start allowing quarantine-free and test-free entry of their own citizens after traveling to Guam and other destinations, John said.

John is optimistic that once the Japanese and Korean governments allow unrestricted travel, Guam's economy will be able to return to that level "where businesses are able to sustain themselves without financial support from the government."

"Again, it's going to require the source markets to give the green light," he said.

John is president of ASC Trust, a retirement plan management firm in Micronesia, and chairman of the board of the Guam Economic Development Authority.

2022 and beyond

While 2022 started slow because of the omicron surge, John is optimistic the second half of the year will see more tourists coming back.

"It's a pivotal year," John said, but he thinks it may take years before Guam's tourism industry goes back to its pre-pandemic level of more than 1 million arrivals a year.

Billions of dollars in federal pandemic funds and military spending on infrastructure have kept Guam's economy afloat during the pandemic, University of Guam economist Claret Ruane said.

But the hope is that the tourism industry starts picking up again before the pandemic funds dry up.

"If it doesn't happen, we can be looking at really concerning time by next year because the economy is being held up by two things: It’s being held up by the (military) buildup, which will continue. So much federal money is being pumped in here," John said.

Fortunately for Guam, the island destination remains top of mind for Korean and Japanese tourists because of its safety, beauty and proximity, Guam Visitors Bureau officials have said, along with the island's nearly 96% full vaccination rate for COVID-19 vaccine-eligible residents, or those at least 5 years old.

Canceled out

Based on a 2019 law and its amendment, Guam's minimum wage increased from $8.25 to $8.75 in March 2020, and then to $9.25 in March 2021.

The current inflation, however, canceled out the wage increase for many workers.

"That's the problem with inflation – it erodes income. We always think about how much we make as opposed to the spending power of our dollar," John said.

Once tourism starts flourishing again, more people will be back on the job and able to afford to buy goods and services, with a lot more stable prices, John said.

"My prediction – I don't see prices coming back down all that much. I do see the increases of prices lessening, so it's not runaway prices," John said.

Inflation or an increase in prices is natural, John said, and is good at a certain rate. But what's happening now is high inflation. How did this happen?

The U.S. economy shrank when the pandemic hit. Trillions of dollars in pandemic relief funds arrived. The vaccines came along. Businesses reopened, hiring workers again in the U.S. mainland.

Instead of the economy growing in its normal way, the U.S. economy grew too fast. People were spending more money on furniture, vehicles, houses and groceries, but producers and suppliers couldn't keep up with this demand.

The result? Higher inflation. The prices went higher and higher.

There is also an added factor: The Ukraine-Russia crisis that's partly sent the price of regular gas to nearly $6 a gallon on Guam.

John said there's a limit to what the local government can do to prevent high inflation. As a short-term solution, the administration rolled out a $300 gas voucher using federal pandemic relief funds.

Other longer-term aid includes the recently signed bipartisan tax cut law to help more small businesses. GEDA has rolled out programs that have helped businesses to keep their workers, keep their doors open, and be able to pay their rent, John said, and more programs are being planned.

Buy local

Ruane, the UOG economics professor, said another way to reduce the effects of inflation is by increasing local production of goods, even just for vegetables and fruits, so that people won't have to worry about shipping costs eating into their food budgets.

Another aspect is government rules, she said. Guam, surrounded by water, saw a 29% increase in fish and seafood costs, mostly because the goods are shipped from the states.

It's not that fish aren't abundant off Guam shores, Ruane said, but there are local and federal fishing laws at play that keep many from going into subsistence fishing or commercial fishing.

"When I ask people whether they support local production, a lot of them say yes, they are trying to buy local," Ruane said. "But will you be willing to buy a $30 shirt produced on Guam compared to a 'Made in China' shirt which is $3? Cost of production is high. So that's where the rubber meets the road."