Window for Medicare Part D enrollment closes Dec. 7

The annual selection period for the 2021 Medicare drug plans, nationally known as Medicare Part D, began on Oct. 15 and will end on Dec. 7.

The Medicare plan's costs and covered benefits can change from year to year.

Throughout this period, Medicare beneficiaries may enroll in a drug plan, switch to a new drug plan or terminate from this voluntary prescription drug program, according to the the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

People with Medicare should look at their coverage choices and decide the options that best fits their health needs, Public Health stated.

Medicare beneficiaries who do not wish to change their current coverage do not need to reenroll.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Division of Senior Citizens office is closed for in-person service.

Services are available via phone, fax and mail. The Senior Medicare Patrol and Senior Health Insurance Assistance Programs is available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by phone appointments from 8-11 a.m. through Dec. 7 for Open Enrollment for Medicare Part D.

Learn more

For more information about Medicare:

• visit www.medicare.gov;

• call 1-800-MEDICARE or 1-800- 633-4227 to register over the phone; or

• contact the Guam Medicare Assistance Program within the Division of Senior Citizens at (671) 735-7421 or (671) 735-7415, or email Biba.SeniorCitizens@dphss.guam.gov.