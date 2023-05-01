Winners announced in ‘Telling Tales with Trash’ art contest

Stories of the island’s abundance in culture and resources and the importance of protecting them for future generations were told by students who got their hands dirty to create tales with trash sculptures in the recycled art competition, "Telling Tales with Trash," which wrapped up Friday at Guam Premier Outlets with the announcement of the winners.

The exhibit featured 18 art pieces from 11 schools, elementary through college, as part of the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance's second annual competition, which challenged students to transform trash into treasure.

Youngest division

In the pre-kindergarten to second grade division, students from D.L. Perez Elementary School, under the guidance of teacher Janice Evangelista, first put their ideas on paper to establish what the project would be about, such as the backdrop and the focal points.

Their project towered high with a vibrant red, orange and yellow ocher sunset made from a variety of plastic bags and candy wrappers. At the base, a soda box became green grass, which set the backdrop for an egg carton latte stone adorned with a map and the Guam seal.

“There (were) like four artists, and we took little elements from each picture,” Evangelista said, accepting the first-place win in the category. "We want to show ... iconic pictures of Guam.”

The students used a variety of recycled materials to showcase the abundance of resources on land and in the sea. The backdrop featured a mosaic of the meeting point between the sky, ocean and land.

“The food in the fruit basket is made of toilet paper tubes, newspaper, soap bottles and foam pieces. … The coconut tree is made of toilet paper rolls, canned food containers, newspapers and cardboard,” she said.

3rd to 5th grade

In the third grade to fifth grade category, Agana Heights Elementary School took home the win with “Welcome to the Beehive,” a playful spin of the school’s mascot.

“They chose the theme based on ... agriculture. And honey has been a really big growing commodity here on Guam. And it worked out great because Agana Heights is home of the Bumblebees, so that’s how we got the idea,” Agana Heights Elementary School teacher Marilyn Collins said.

They used toilet paper rolls, paper towel rolls and cardboard to showcase what a beehive looks like in the wild.

Middle schools

Students from Jose Rios Middle School won first place in the middle school division. Kyle Quinata, eighth grade teacher and science club adviser, spoke on behalf of fellow teacher Charleena Yanger, who oversaw the recycled project.

"Our project was done by … the science club, spearheaded by Ms. Yanger. Our club comprises sixth, seventh and eighth graders,” Quinata said, accepting the award on behalf of Yanger.

He explained that drawing assignments were given to the students based on grade and said the final piece was a fusion of those ideas.

At the center of the Jose Rios recycled sculpture was a giant clam. The display connected the abundance of the sea and the land, with two latte stones in the forefront and two coconut trees placed at the rear. On the giant clam hung a sinåhi - a well-known necklace made from a hima shell. The giant clam sat on the seafloor with corals fashioned from recycled material. The front of the display was adorned with flags of Guam and neighboring islands.

High schools

For the high school division, John F. Kennedy High School students’ recycled "Lemmai Tree" won the first-place honor.

“To live, to laugh, to lemmai. The lemmai tree is a great representation of how much we have on our islands. A single tree that could do so much. The deep roots help make the soil and ground healthier and controls erosion. The thick trunks are used to make furniture and canoes. The growing leaves and roots provides shade and medicine. The practical fruits have been providing food for generations. When we think of lemmai, we think of home. Lemmai connects us to our ancestors and future generations. Lemmai is food. Lemmai is culture. Lemmai is life. And we want a life where we can live, laugh (and) lemmai,” said JFK senior Ava Suva, whose group won first place in the high school division.

Lemmai is the CHamoru word for breadfruit.

Colleges

The last division allowed students in college to participate. Guam Community College took home the win.

"We … used some things that were three-times recycled. They made papier-mache made with old newspaper, rainwater and expired flour, just those three ingredients,” GCC professor Marsha M. Postrozny-Torres said after her class’ recycled sculpture won first place.

Each winning team went home with a $250 check.

The project was supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency and the government of Guam. The recycled trash sculptures were on display from April 3 to 28 at Guam Premier Outlets.

Participating students were encouraged to collect trash at their homes and schools and in the community. It was a task students dove into for the sake of art and the environment to divert over 1,500 pounds of trash from the landfill. The art pieces entered will be displayed at a variety of places, as was done with the previous projects in the competition.