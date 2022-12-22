Winners chosen for art contest

Winners were announced Wednesday for the Prugråman Pinilan Governor’s Childcare Art Contest.

“I joined the contest because I wanted to contribute a lot to my school and to Guam. It was really good and I got a little nervous, but I learned that it is good to try and try again and to try hard,” said second-place winner of the People’s Choice Award, Amanda Salomon, a Santa Barbara Catholic School student. Through the competition experience, Salomon said she was able to challenge herself and give back to her community while also getting out of her comfort zone.

According to the Office of the Governor, child care programs, like Prugråman Pinilan, allow parents the opportunity to go out into the community and provide for their family and to take a break when it is needed, especially when both parents in the household are employed.

Kamia Dierking beamed as her daughter, Olivia, was recognized in the contest.

“This really allows us to inspire our kids,” she said. “I think it’s really important for kids to know that people recognize their talents. And it helps them to become more confident and to know that they can do anything that they put their mind to,” said Dierking.

The student artists had different reasons behind using the motifs featured in their work.

“I drew a silhouette of a carabao. They’re cute. I learned to practice and it was fun. I like art and to paint,” said Olivia, a student at Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School, who placed first in the elementary art category.

Dierking said that her daughter and her fellow contestants weren’t focused on just winning. They explored their passion for art and looked at the competition as a chance to just have some fun.

Keith Rosario, father of middle school art contest winner, Hannah Rosario, was appreciative of the opportunities that Prugråman Pinilan offered his family.

“We were always looking for opportunities for her to submit her creativity. This was such a good event. We really want to encourage her to explore and develop and share any of her creativity. Because if you don’t share it, it’s not appreciated,” said Rosario.

Student entries included paintings, drawings, computer-generated artwork and photographs. Each of the winners received a VIP package from Pacific Islands Club, tickets to the Super American Circus and a free two-hour art lesson at Art Beat studios.

All of the finalists' artwork will be featured online at guamchildcare.com and in a gallery display at the Agana Shopping Center.