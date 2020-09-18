Winning photos in I Estoria-ta photo contest to be showcased in Spain

I Estoria-ta is sponsoring a photo competition, the winning photos for which will be exhibited in Spain.

The photos should showcase Guam and the community, according to a press release. Fifty photos will be selected.

The photos should be no less than 5 megabytes with the ideal size at 20 megabytes in tif. format, the press release states.

The I Estoria-Ta (Our Story) commission was established under Guam Public Law 35-23 to share Guam's story as part of the upcoming 500th anniversary of the first exploration to circumnavigate the world. The voyage was started by Ferdinand Magellan but completed by fellow navigator Juan Sebastian de Elcano.

The governments of Spain, the Philippines and Chile also are participating in the event, according to public law 35-23.

Contest deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Submit your photos to photo.contests.estoriata@gmail.com.