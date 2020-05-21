With 11 new cases, condition of readiness 2 remains, dining in Guam restaurants on hold

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Thursday afternoon Guam will remain in pandemic condition of readiness 2 with the 11 new cases confirmed in a single night Wednesday.

Ten of the 11 cases are called a "residential cluster" in Yigo. It's not clear how the first case began.

This means the plan to allow Guam restaurants to open for dining-in service which was supposed to take place Monday, is on hold.

This means large gatherings of more than 10 in a group will remain prohibited. Schools will remain closed.

“This is our third-highest reported number of cases in one night since the start of the pandemic," said the governor.

She also said: “I know this is alarming and should be taken seriously."

There will be no lifting of restrictions this week, the governor said.

Six of the 11 new cases are females and five are males.

The ages are: 10-19, two; 20s, four; 30s, one; 40s, 2; and 50s, two.

All are residents of the northern part of Guam.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor's physicians' advisory group, said the "these new positive cases are a positive thing."

He later explained his statement by comparing to a fire in a controlled burn rather than a fire that's raging and out of control.