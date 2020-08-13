The governor's office has confirmed this morning that there were an additional 26 positive COVID-19 cases during tests at the Department of Public Health Laboratory on Wednesday night.

Any additional test results are expected to be announced later today.

Meanwhile Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to meet with her Medical Advisory Group this afternoon as she anticipates placing the island back in PCOR2.

The governor and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio are both coping with what they called a moderate form of COVID-19.

The governor's office also confirmed the administration is discussing the potential of having all public schools conduct online distance learning for the next few weeks.