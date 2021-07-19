The Department of Public Works is looking to hire seven more building inspectors to augment its current crew of three.

Randy Romero, the building inspection and permits administrator at DPW, said he would like to dedicate two individuals to perform continuous inspections of all high-rise buildings, and to break down the team by discipline.

"One to concentrate on plumbing issues, infrastructure issues, electrical and so on," Romero said.

A condominium building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed in June, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people, according to national media reports. Romero said he was aware of the tragic incident.

DPW does perform random inspections, and while the department would like to perform more inspections of high-rises, it is limited by the number of inspectors, Romero said.

He couldn't say exactly how often the random inspections take place per year, but said that, in some cases, when performing elevator inspections, for example, DPW does look at the building foundations.

"And we do a lot of elevator inspections every year," Romero said.

He added that he began his position in April and is in the process of consolidating and reevaluating inspections, as well as qualifying what inspections are needed on island, based on safety requirements.

Addressing complaints

But in addition to random inspections, DPW also addresses complaints.

"In most cases, tenants, for example on high-rise apartments, they actually come in or file a complaint by phone call or by email. Then we go out there and do the actual assessment. And then we make a determination to the resident or the owner of the building to seek a professional engineer to do a structural evaluation," Romero said.

Complaints are addressed immediately, he added.

The additional inspectors are going to be hired using funding supported by permit applications, Romero said. That should be enough to hire all seven, he added.

"I'm hoping to try to ... begin the hiring process in October," Romero said.

Derelict buildings

DPW also addresses derelict buildings and has inspected dozens of buildings, as well as issued notices of violation, as part of an ongoing government beautification initiative.

One building that has been sitting abandoned at the heart of Guam's capital is the former Pedro's Plaza in Hagåtña, which used to house the Office of the Attorney General. According to DPW Director Vince Arriola, a notice of violation will be issued to the owner early this week.