Three more people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, raising Guam's total number of confirmed cases to 330.

Two cases were confirmed by the Department of Defense and the third was confirmed by Diagnostic Laboratory Services, the Joint Information Center stated.

The two military-confirmed cases were reported to have had household contact with a confirmed case, stated governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Even with the increase, the number of active cases has been relatively stable as more people continue to clear out of isolation. As of Wednesday, 242 people have been released from isolation. There are 83 active cases. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at five.

Of the total number of people on island who've tested positive for the coronavirus, 281 are civilians and 49 are military service members, according to the JIC update.

Three people are hospitalized.

With about 19,000 COVID-19 tests, Guam's rate of infection is about 1.7%.