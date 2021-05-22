Now that the government of Guam has confirmed it has received $553 million from the federal government to help the island government cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time to immediately fund a local financial relief program, the legislative speaker urged.

Once confirmation of the money was made public, Speaker Therese Terlaje sent a letter Friday urging Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to use a portion of the funds for the payment of the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment, or RISE, Act, which authorizes a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint income tax filers.

Terlaje asked the governor, in part: "I implore you to immediately prepare to distribute the RISE payments so that checks can be cut and go out to those individuals with income below $40,000 the same day the cash is received on Guam. You have said publicly that you want to expand the program, which is your prerogative, but it is not necessary to withhold this amount from those in need while trying to figure out the spending plan for the rest of the $553 million."

One of the food distribution programs ends in May, Terlaje wrote. "These funds will help many to put food on the table and cover other basic needs," the speaker added.

Funds were received by the Department of Administration on Friday, according to a press release from Adelup.

In total, Guam expects to receive $604 million.

“This pandemic has undoubtedly tested us. But as a people, like many times before, we stood together. This crisis has not only revealed our weaknesses, but it reaffirmed our strengths. Now, it is time to invest in a recovery that leaves no one behind,” said the governor. “Soon, we will be unveiling an investment road map that benefits everyone and rebuilds a stronger Guam.”

As of Thursday, Adelup had not sent to the Legislature its plan on the priorities for the federal funding. The governor met with senators last week to discuss what the senators felt were priority areas.

The meeting followed an announcement from the U.S. Treasury last week on the Interim Final Rule that provided details of the eligible uses that address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We continue to examine the interim guidance that will likely change after the comment period ends and feedback is incorporated into the final guidance. Meanwhile, we are assessing our local aid programs to build upon, such as the Guam Small Business Pandemic Grant Program and the Small Business Rent Assistance Grant Program,” Leon Guerrero said. “We are considering expanding other existing programs to help more people and creating new ones to provide additional aid and improve public services.”

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said, "Guam’s improved fiscal outlook now provides us with a stable foundation onto which we can rebuild a thriving economy."

"These funds will be dedicated to our long-term growth in order to realize the prosperous future we all envision. Our investment road map will provide continued confidence that we will come out of this pandemic better and stronger than ever before.”

More information will be announced next week, Adelup stated.