The Guam Economic Development Authority board on Thursday discussed how the remaining $5 million in its pandemic grant program will be spent.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola said the agency has awarded nearly $14 million to small businesses. The Small Business Pandemic Grant program is funded by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act which Congress passed in March.

According to GEDA, 2,153 grants have been awarded under the program, which total approximately $13.7 million.

Of those grants, 1,208 were approved for businesses with revenue under $500,000 and 793 were awarded to businesses with revenue above $500,000 but below $1.4 million.

In a third series of approvals, 116 grants were awarded to qualified applicants that met the SBA definition of small business based on revenue and/or number of employees.

That leaves GEDA with approximately $5 million left, and board members considered different options on how it would be doled out.

Mendiola laid out three possible options during Thursday’s meeting.

The first option is to give the 2,153 grant awardee an additional 20% or more of their original grant amount, which Mendiola said would cost a little under $3 million.

The second option proposed is awarding additional funding, up to 30% of the original grant award, to brick-and-mortar establishments.

A third option presented was to use the money to assist commercial landlords.

Board member Siska Hutapea said she was leaning toward the first option.

“Because due to this (Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1) again, some businesses are struggling again,” Hutapea said.

Board member George Chiu concurred.

“I agree, especially after going back into PCOR1. If we try to limit it down to just a certain segment of business, I think we may get a lot of pushback so we should make it as wide as possible. Those who took the effort to apply are being hit again with us going into PCOR1 ... (the grants) are so limited it’s not really saving them but it’s definitely helping them, so I think they should be all eligible equally,” Chiu said.

Mendiola said GEDA will also seek the opinion of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as the pandemic funding falls under her discretion.

“We would like to present the governor with options as far as what to do with the remaining $5 million,” Mendiola said.

During its September meeting the GEDA board of directors will evaluate and pass a budget, according to Mendiola.