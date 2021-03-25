With $661M in federal aid, businesses wants tax cut

Guam's largest business organization on Wednesday renewed its call for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to roll back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%, now that the local government will get $661 million in fresh federal pandemic aid and an annual earned income tax reimbursement of about $60 million.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan provides more than $1 billion for Guam, including $661 million in direct relief to GovGuam.

"These initiatives will more than compensate for the loss of revenue through the reduction of BPT by (1 percentage point, or 25%). We implore our government leaders to support the rollback," Guam Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Christine Baleto said at the group's general membership meeting.

Baleto called on members to come out strong on the issue and to let their voices be heard.

"The reduction of this tax on businesses will demonstrate the government’s commitment to lifting our island out of devastation and further invigorating the island’s economic recovery through the support of local businesses," she said.

The governor has made clear several times that there won't be a BPT rollback because GovGuam is still reeling from the $86 million revenue hole caused by the Trump tax cuts, exacerbated by another $100 million in pandemic impact.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, on Wednesday said the American Rescue Plan prohibits the use of relief money to offset tax reductions.

Baleto said there are three pending bills seeking to reduce the business privilege tax, and the Chamber of Commerce is looking to testify during the public hearings.

Sen. James Moylan on Wednesday reiterated his longtime call for a BPT rollback, this time identifying the annual EITC reimbursement to make up for the tax cut impact.

Every percentage point of the BPT amounts to about $60 million in tax revenue, which is about the amount of EITC costs GovGuam has shouldered annually but will now be reimbursed by the federal government.

"The BPT is more than just about a tax reduction," Moylan said, adding that it's about small business savings, the ability to reinvest in their operations, employees and products, creating new jobs, and the potential to reduce the cost of consumer goods.

Catherine Castro, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said a recent survey of members showed that a BPT rollback is their No. 1 concern when it comes to staying afloat, followed by a one-year delay in the minimum wage increase.

Recently, senators and the governor approved a compromise six-month delay in the implementation of the minimum wage increase. Guam's minimum wage will increase in September instead of this month.

Other matters of importance to polled businesses are a push for a part-time Legislature, full reopening of GovGuam agencies as the COVID-19 situation has improved, and more efficiency in local government operations.