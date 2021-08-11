With 92% of GDOE students returning to classrooms, COVID-19 cases spark concern

An increase in COVID-19-positive cases in the community has led some parents of public school students to question whether it's safe to send their children to school on Aug. 12.

According to the Guam Department of Education, 92% of its nearly 30,000 students have elected to return to face-to-face instruction this school year.

However, on Monday, Guam's COVID-19 risk score surged to 7.7, more than three times the threshold the government of Guam has established as a comfortable level.

“This COVID-19 got the best of all of us,” said Willaine Cabrera, who has four children attending face-to-face instruction. Three will attend Chief Brodie Elementary School and her eldest goes to Untalan Middle School.

“To be honest, with the number going up and school is just days away (it's giving me) mixed emotions. In the beginning, I was OK with it; sooner or later we are going to have to go back to normal," she said speaking of the return to classrooms and a traditional learning environment. "But then again with the numbers rising, ... I am here thinking, will it affect my job or my kids when school does start?"

Cabrera just found a new job. A former employee of a local hotel, she is among the tens of thousands of Guamanians who lost employment when the pandemic struck last year. Like many others, Cabrera relied on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is set to expire on Sept. 4.

A mother of three, Roxanne Agustin has children attending Machananao Elementary and F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle schools.

“Yes, I'm scared of the whole face-to-face going on with COVID-19 spreading again. Honestly, doesn't matter if anyone got the vaccine. They aren't immune to anything and can still contract and spread COVID-19 with it,” Agustin said.

With COVID-19 cases rising and the uncertainty of the pandemic, Tiffany Uson, mother of a second-grader and a seventh-grader, chose to enroll her students in the online model of learning.

“I don’t feel that face-to-face is safe because anyone can be exposed to COVID-19 and not know it, even if they are vaccinated, they can be carriers of it as well,” Uson said.

Her two children have a history of bronchitis and she believes in-person learning would increase their risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“I am very concerned not only for my children’s health but also their teachers' as well because they are around students every day. For the teachers and staff to get vaccinated – doesn’t relieve anything because you can still catch COVID-19,” Uson said.

Other parents shared their thoughts when it comes to the mandatory vaccination of teachers and staff.

“The staff being mandated to get the vaccine is uncalled for. No one should be forced into taking that shot. Their safety and health (are) not guaranteed by taking it,” Agustin said. “It really doesn't matter if they got vaccinated. They really can still spread and contract it ... I hope they know that.”

In response to the increase in positive cases, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mandated employees in the executive branch get vaccinated and asked other branches of the government and private sector to follow suit.

The governor said executive branch employees who don't get vaccinated will have to take weekly COVID-19 tests.

According to Reuters, the president of the American Federation of Teachers said COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for U.S. teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated.

"The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. "It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can't get vaccinated."

Weingarten's response follows the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation and the growing number of children who are catching respiratory illnesses.