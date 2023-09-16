The Office of the Governor has reported that the government of Guam general fund ended on a surplus for the fourth year in a row.

"In order to sustain the government’s surplus position, maintain the government’s improved credit rating, and mitigate future risks, an adequate fund balance should be maintained," Adelup stated in the announcement.

But for Sen. Frank Blas Jr., minority leader at the Guam Legislature, the release is just another confirmation of the government's ability to roll back the Business Privilege Tax.

The BPT was raised to 5% from 4% in 2018 to replace revenue lost from Trump-era tax cuts on Guam. Since then, business organizations have made consistent calls to roll back the BPT to 4%.

Businesses earning between $50,000 and $500,000 in annual gross receipts are exempt from paying the full 5% BPT, thanks to legislation that expanded the threshold for small businesses to be taxed at just 3%. With that law in place, it was estimated that about 90% of small businesses would be paying BPT at the 3% rate. But this hasn't quelled calls to roll back BPT for all businesses.

"The increase from 4% to 5% (was a) concern that we have since been able to handle. And now there really is no need to ... continue to have it there. What that represents is again, the amount of taxes unnecessarily taken from the community, so that the government can spend the way it wants to," Blas said. "It should be the community that spend that money, not the government."

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson, noted that about 90% of businesses pay a lower BPT rate today "under Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero's leadership."

She also pointed out that the fiscal year 2024 budget law will take effect in about two weeks and doing as Blas suggests would "upend the recently passed budget - jeopardizing jobs, healthcare, education, and public safety."

According to Guam Daily Post files, government finance officials have estimated that one percentage point of BPT nets about $60 million in taxes every year.

According to Adelup's release on the fiscal year 2022 unaudited governmental fund statements, the general fund reflected a positive net change of about $105 million. Taking into account $28 million from the Rainy Day Fund, about $77 million of operating surplus was earned on the accounting basis reported in the basic financial statements.

However, public laws appropriated from the fund surplus a total of about $68 million, Adelup stated. That left a surplus balance of nearly $9 million still unappropriated or uncommitted, according to the release.

The release didn't specify which laws make up the $68 million, and Adelup notes that its numbers differ from the budgetary basis used in budget reporting, because revenues are reported as earned rather than collected, and expenditures are recorded as incurred rather than appropriated.

Several bills did draw from fiscal 2022 excess revenues, funds that were reported to have come in higher than what was initially budgeted. Much of that excess was due to income tax revenues, but about $34 million in accumulated excess BPT revenues were reported at the end of September 2022, the end of fiscal year 2022.

Based on media reports and general fund reporting from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, bills that drew from fiscal 2022 excess included government subsidies on power bills (including extensions passed after the end of fiscal 2022), funding for the Local Employment Assistance Program and gas tax relief measures (initially during fiscal 2022 and an extension after the fiscal year ended), which was intended to mitigate price increases at gas stations.

Blas supported these initiatives.

"If it goes towards helping the community, then it's fine ... I supported efforts to be able to bring it back into the community, not to build the government. I don't think that this money should have been used to be able to build the government or basically to subsidize it to pay for pay raises," Blas said, referring to the controversial government pay raises that were passed earlier this year, which essentially utilized fiscal 2023 excess by adjusting the budget to take into account increased revenues.

And throughout fiscal 2023, lawmakers hadn't stopped appropriating from excess, passing bills that, for example, provide additional funding to the Guam Department of Education and extend community assistance programs.

Blas' objections, however, were "not so much" about merit bonuses owed to government employees, which have rolled over from the Calvo administration.

"I've still got an issue with (Leon Guerrero's) administration still not wanting to pay merit bonuses to those individuals, those employees that have since earned it. But that said ... yes, we appropriated moneys to be able to give back to the community, where it should go," Blas said.

"For them to say that now we got that excess, let's use this money to grow the government. I'm not in support of that. I think we should be able to ... take that excess money ... and realize that the reason why we have this excess is because we have that increase from 4% to 5% in (BPT), which obviously is not needed anymore," the senator added.

Paco-San Agustin pointed out an "irony" with Blas' position on rolling back the BPT while also advocating for merit bonuses to be paid, stating that he amended the fiscal 2024 budget bill to require merit bonus payments.

"It takes a real politician to break your knees and expect a medal for handing you a crutch," Paco-San Agustin said.

There have been bills introduced to roll back the BPT, one in general and one with specific conditions.

To Blas' understanding, the bills are not moving.

A bill from Sen. Jesse Lujan that would temporarily suspend the BPT on food and medicine is slated for a public hearing on Sept. 22. Lujan had also introduced one of the BPT rollback bills, his first bill introduced this term.