With AstraZeneca, travelers can skip Guam quarantine

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will allow travelers fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to skip quarantine upon entry to Guam, the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin said Friday.

Other requirements to skip the 10-day quarantine will be detailed in the updated Department of Public Health and Social Services travel guidelines, expected in the next few days, she said.

The addendum should also contain the effective date of when tourists, expected mostly from Korea, will be able to enter Guam without quarantine if they can show proof of their AstraZeneca full vaccination.

At present, Guam allows only those fully vaccinated with U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines to skip quarantine. Currently, those are the double-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.

The development on AstraZeneca comes a day after Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez told the GVB board that Jeju Air plans to bring AstraZeneca-vaccinated Korean tourists by Aug. 1, but they seek the governor's approval to recognize AstraZeneca as an authorized vaccine that would allow them to skip Guam quarantine.

"She did mention today that she will allow for AstraZeneca. DPHSS is working on an addendum," Paco-San Agustin said.

The governor received a presentation Friday afternoon from GVB and members of the Physicians Advisory Group and the Surgeon Cell, mainly on GVB's Air V&V program or "vaccination and vacation" for American expatriates wanting to get vaccinated on Guam.

Paco-San Agustin said the governor is reviewing the proposed vaccination and vacation policy.

According to GVB, the program proposal seeks to allow American expats to buy a package that includes a hotel stay with COVID-19 testing which they can do on their second day, while in quarantine.

GVB and the governor's Reopening Task Force have been finding ways to reinvigorate the tourism industry, more than a year since pandemic travel restrictions have prevented visitors from traveling.