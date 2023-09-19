With help from the community, police officers were able to locate and take into custody three men allegedly involved in a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in Tamuning.

Patrol officers responded to a robbery call at the Camacho Landmark Building in Tamuning at around 8:19 a.m. Once at the scene, officers spoke with the alleged victim, as well as multiple witnesses, according to a release from the Guam Police Department.

"One of these witnesses courageously aided the victim during the struggle with the suspect, displaying tremendous bravery and selflessness. The second bystander, diligently monitored the suspect's escape route, providing vital descriptions of both the suspect and the vehicle used. Coordination was implemented and the vehicle was spotted traveling in the Hagåtña area where a traffic stop was conducted," the release stated.

Jerome J. Pouk, 26, Joshua Aldan Naputi, 28, and Jason Paul Fegurgur, 37, were reportedly within the vehicle.

They were transported for further investigation, and after conducting interviews, and gathering evidence and witness statements, police arrested the men on multiple charges.

According to the GPD release, Pouk was arrested for two counts of robbery, guilt established by complicity, criminal facilitation, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm without an firearms ID.

Naputi was arrested for two counts of robbery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity and criminal facilitation, GPD stated.

And lastly, Fegurgur was arrested for robbery, conspiracy, criminal facilitation, terrorizing, and for another case, family violence and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

"The investigation further revealed the involvement of Jerome J. Pouk and Joshua A. Naputi in a separate robbery incident on September 17th, 2023, on Kayen Chando, Dededo. During this incident, an elderly woman had her purse snatched by a man who fled in a vehicle. The victim, although unable to identify the model of the vehicle, provided its color. Fortunately, her stolen items were recovered from the vehicle," the GPD release stated.

Alleged victims in these cases received medical attention for injuries they sustained, according to the GPD release, which added that their injuries were not fatal and that they are now in stable condition.

"This successful outcome was made possible with the help of our community. Through their invaluable assistance, the suspects were located and apprehended, booked and confined at Department of Corrections. The case closed and forwarded to the attorney general’s office for their information," the release added.