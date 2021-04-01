Twenty-five rescue dogs - mostly puppies with some adults and young adults sprinkled in between - are destined for new lives in about two weeks, thanks to efforts to pair them with adoptive families and shelters stateside as well as raise funds for their travel.

Four dogs will be going to a shelter while the rest will be welcomed into new homes.

Two organizations are involved with the program, according to Lauren Cabrera, a nurse practitioner active in rescuing dogs. The first is HEART Guam, a local animal welfare nonprofit focused on education and advocacy, of which two members have been coordinating stateside adoptions as a pilot program - the Boonie Flight Project.

The other group is Guahan Paws for Pets, an animal rescue, rehabilitation, foster and adoption network based within a public Facebook group. The group fundraises to cover veterinary bills and tries to find permanent homes once the animals are healthy.

There is an abundance of stray animals on Guam in need of homes. But more recently, it's been difficult finding enough locals wanting to adopt. Adult dogs are harder to place but even puppy adoptions, which normally go quickly, have slowed significantly, according to Cabrera.

"There are only so many people here, and most of the people who want dogs it seems have already adopted," she said.

Cabrera and fellow HEART Guam member, Kelsey Graupner, cofounder of the Boonie Flight Project, have been spreading awareness stateside, finding and screening adopters, matching them with dogs, booking flights, coordinating pre-flight vet visits and fundraising for flight costs.

The 25 dogs will fly out on April 10, and Cabrera said they plan on working heavily with Guam Animals in Need, which operates the local shelter, for the next flight off the island.

Rescue puppies

The local government has an ongoing stray animal round-up program but these dogs flying out were rescued separately from that initiative and have been staying in foster homes.

There is an overwhelming amount of interest in Guam rescue puppies stateside and surprisingly, a great amount of interest in adult dogs also. Eight adult dogs are part of the 25.

The dogs are going to Alaska, Texas, Indiana and other states but a significant issue is the cost to fly a dog to the mainland. For the pilot project, adopters were asked to donate $500 for each puppy but that isn't enough to cover the total cost of the flight, crate and pre-flight vet visit. The donation fee for adult dogs varies as their flights are more expensive.

The cost to fly a rescue dog named Toby to Indiana was $3,200 alone, according Graupner.

GAIN President Cyrus Luhr said his organization piloted a project with Delta some years ago and sent over a dozen dogs to Seattle for adoption. Unfortunately, Delta pulled out of Guam. The pandemic and policy changes at United Airlines that have made adoptions cost-prohibitive and off-island adoptions have trickled down to almost nothing, according to Luhr.

Lisa Meador, owner of Lisa Meador Schoppa - Animal Travel Agent LLC, has been instrumental in getting dogs stateside.

United Airlines suspended its pet transport program in March 2020, according to Meador, who said it is the only airline not to resume animal transport in some way.

The airline stated that its PetSafe and military transportation program remains suspended "until further notice" for the safety of pets.

"We understand how important our PetSafe program is to many of our customers, and we continue to monitor the situation. We will provide the latest updates on our PetSafe page," United stated.

United created an exception for active military personnel flying with pets between Guam and Hawaii, according to Meador, but that means they can't book through flights to the mainland with their pets either.

For nonmilitary, the only way to get the animals off Guam to the mainland is to use chartered flights with Asia Pacific Airlines to Hawaii, and from there board another carrier.

"Going back to Hawaii (APA) have fewer cargos. There's a few days a month that they go nonstop to back Honolulu and those are the days they're letting us take advantage of. Right now we're down to one Saturday a month, I have April 10 and May 15, and that's it," Meador said. "We can't use anything else as far as a foreign carrier that lands on Guam because of the cabotage laws ... that says a foreign airline that cannot move goods or services or passengers from one U.S. city to another U.S. city."

This means taking at least two separate airlines and then adding air freight costs together, plus Hawaii transit costs, making flights more expensive now than when United served the mainland from Guam via Hawaii, according to Meador.

Transporting a small breed cat or dog can now cost $1,800 to $2,000 to the mainland, about double what it used to cost with United, she added.

But there have been some savings, with the kennel used in Hawaii cutting boarding fees by 50% and administrative fees 75% or more. Careful routing and use of cheaper carriers help keep costs down.

"If United reopened their pet program, we could save a lot more dogs and probably adopt out a lot more dogs here too," Cabrera said.

Fortunately, there has also been much support.

"Most of our donations were collected from individual adopters and shelters on the mainland paying for specific dogs to fly over. The remaining funds were raised through GoFundMe and Guahan Paws 4 Pets," According to Cabrera.

The groups were looking at raising about $20,000 for the 25 dogs and are seeking $2,000 more to cover pre-flight vet expenses.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/guampuppies or PayPal to guahanpaws4pets@gmail.com (make a note: For Preflight Vet).