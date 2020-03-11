With $12 million owed, GMH no longer accepting TakeCare insurance

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has announced that it will no longer accept insurance coverage from TakeCare Insurance Company Inc.

TakeCare subscribers seeking treatment from Guam's only public hospital will be billed as self-paying patients. Reimbursement would have to be requested directly from the insurance provider, according to the hospital's press release.

"GMHA has been engaged in a lengthy exchange with TakeCare officials regarding over $12.6 million dollars in outstanding payment obligations to the GMHA. Some of these amounts date as far back as 2018. As a consequence, GMHA has made the difficult decision to no longer accept TakeCare insurance and to bill TakeCare subscribers directly," the release added.

GMH Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas confirmed the hospital would not be collecting TakeCare's outstanding balance from patients.

The insurance company responded by stating that it wants to reconcile the accounting between TakeCare and GMH, but requires proper documentation and billing to be provided.

The relationship between TakeCare and GMH has been somewhat rocky.

The insurance company agreed to pay $9 million in installments to GMH in 2017 in order to avert the hospital's plan to stop honoring the health insurance coverage for TakeCare members.

Former GMH Administrator PeterJohn Camacho wrote in a June 14 letter to TakeCare that the company "has a historical pattern of failing to make timely payments, then attempting to negotiate a 50 percent discount."

TakeCare made payments over four months, between June and September 2017, without being provided billing documentation.

Billing was inaccurate

According to the company, after GMH provided the billing documentation upon request, TakeCare determined that billings only amounted to $2.8 million.

"TakeCare continues to request billings and documentation for the balance of $6.3 million," TakeCare stated.

The company has offered to credit the $6.3 million owed against the $12.6 million claimed by GMH and for the public hospital to provide documents needed to reconcile the balance.

"This is a reasonable and responsible solution for both parties," the company stated through its release.

"TakeCare members will need to coordinate with TakeCare the billings from GMH to ensure payment," the release added.