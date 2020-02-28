Public school students can still wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to help avoid mosquito bites in light of the sporadic cases of the virus that causes dengue fever.

The Guam Department of Education announced Thursday it will continue to implement its modified uniform policy, and will not return to the regular uniform policy on March 3, according to a press release.

Earlier this week, the governor had declared the dengue outbreak was over. Following that announcement, GDOE stated it would return to the regular uniform policy at its schools.

"However, the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced new sporadic cases of dengue in Guam on Tuesday, with the most recent case being confirmed Thursday," the GDOE press release stated.

According to Public Health, Guam's count for dengue virus cases is now 24.

"In light of this recent announcement, the superintendent of education has decided that GDOE will continue to implement the modified uniform policy until further notice," the GDOE press release stated.

The modified uniform policy allows students to wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts, officials stated. This uniform modification is allowed in order to help prevent mosquito bites and the spread of the dengue virus.

Parents who have any question about the modified uniform policy can call their children's schools.