With no prior record, former NEX worker spared prison in theft case

Jazmin Poll will not have to spend any time in Department of Corrections custody after she admitted to stealing money from one of her employers.

Poll, 35, was sentenced to serve one year of probation for theft of government money.

She was ordered to pay restitution to the Navy Exchange in the amount of $2,480.

Poll is also a communicable disease investigator with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, where she worked since November 2020.

“The government does have a little bit of concern with her current employment, given the past she has with her previous employer,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney April Owen, who did not object to the terms of probation.

Owen noted Poll had stated that she learned her lesson and would not steal again.

The court noted Poll has no prior criminal record.

The thefts occurred at the Navy Exchange Mini Mart and gas station between Nov. 20, 2019, and Jan. 25, 2020, where Poll worked as a supervisory sales clerk.

She did not testify during her sentencing hearing Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.