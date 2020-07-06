With public lab closed, no new COVID cases reported Sunday

No new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Joint Information Center on Sunday.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory was closed, according to press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

On Saturday, the Guam Department of Education learned that a Grab-N-Go school meal program worker at Astumbo Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. The worker had been tested as part of contact tracing.

Two more people were confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Saturday, raising Guam's total to 288. Guam has had 14,666 samples that tested negative for COVID-19.

The two people who were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Saturday were among 405 who were tested.

While the majority of the Guam COVID-19 patients have recovered, the island still had 104 active cases as of Saturday.

There was no confirmation as of Sunday whether more community testing for COVID-19 will be offered this week. Guam residents also can check with their private clinics for the availability of COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 testing will be conducted for people who had contact with the Astumbo Elementary School employee.

The distribution of meals at Astumbo Elementary will be suspended while deep cleaning is conducted, according to the education department.

Grab-N-Go School Meal Program distribution will continue at the remaining 11 sites this week and Guam DOE will continue to ensure that safety measures are followed at all sites, according to the department.

School meals are distributed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:

Northern

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School

• Maria Ulloa Elementary School

• Wettengel Elementary School

Central

• Agana Heights Elementary School

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School

• George Washington High School

• John F. Kennedy High School

• Jose Rios Middle School

Southern

• Inarajan Elementary School

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School

• Southern High School