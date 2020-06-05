The Guam Visitors Bureau closed the 2019 budget year with a net loss of $2.6 million even when tourist arrivals posted a new record high, an audit report released Wednesday states.

Although hotel tax collections and average room rates increased in the 2019 budget year, GVB received total appropriations of $22.3 million, which is a decrease by $4.7 million from the previous budget year, a summary of the audit states.

GVB’s operating expenses increased by $694,000 to $26.4 million. This increase was mainly due to increases in salaries of $457,000. However, the increase was offset by a $1.5 million decrease in GVB’s largest expense, professional services, as a result of the Japan Overseas market restructuring, the audit report states.

GVB posted a new record of 1.6 million visitor arrivals, the audit, released by the Office of Public Accountability, states.

In the 2019 budget year, $45 million in hotel occupancy taxes were collected. In addition, visitor arrivals infused an estimated $946.5 million into the local economy, the audit states.