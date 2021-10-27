With reported excess revenues, bill proposes $15M to help Customs stop drug smuggling, invasive species

Sen. James Moylan has introduced Bill 218-36, a measure proposing to use $15 million in General Fund monies for the construction of a satellite inspection, holding and secure sterile facility for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, as well as for the procurement of a stationary X-Ray scanning portal.

Moylan refers to a fiscal 2021 revenue report showing the General Fund received $62 million in excess revenue this year. But after a $20 million adjustment for tax refunds, the increase in revenues should only be at $42 million, as Speaker Therese Terlaje has pointed out.

The excess revenue is also being eyed for a $25 million Local Employers' Assistance Program, a local version of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The governor had used $25 million from the American Rescue Plan to fund the program and a bill has been introduced to match that amount through the General Fund for a total of $50 million.

That results in about $17 million of excess collections from fiscal 2021 that can be used for other measures, Bill 218 stated in its findings and intent.

The impetus behind Bill 218 is a 2018 law, Public Law 34-112, which provided Guam Customs with four acres in Piti to construct a satellite facility.

"A functioning facility would provide many benefits for the island, inclusive of addressing the plague caused by invasive species towards Guam’s economy and ecological system, along with taking the additional steps in tackling a drug epidemic which is adversely impacting many residents. A functioning facility should also be able to house an X-Ray scanning portal which would be able to scan containers and large bulk cargo to search for illegal substances," Bill 218 stated.

The four-acre land would revert to the Port Authority of Guam if no facility is built within three years of enactment. An extension was granted through Public Law 36-12, but this is ineffective without funding to proceed with plans to construct the satellite facility, according to Bill 218.

"This act recognizes the availability of excess funds from fiscal year 2021, which would at least allow the process to proceed. Nothing precludes the government from seeking outside funding, which may help reduce the overall expenditures, but when it comes to our island’s rising drug epidemic, time is a critical component, and unfortunately, we don’t have much of it. Any unspent funds from this Act shall be reverted to the General Fund," Moylan's bill stated in its intent.