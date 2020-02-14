With rising tourist cancellations, Chamber seeks delay in minimum wage increase

The Guam Chamber of Commerce is seeking a delay – by a few months – in the implementation of Guam’s minimum wage increase in light of the rising number of tourist arrival cancellations as a result of the new coronavirus fears.

The Chamber is requesting to delay this year’s increase – set to take effect on March 1 – to Sept. 1.

The Chamber mentioned that tourist cancellations of their Guam travels have been reported to have risen to 14,000 from 6,000 just several days ago.

Guam's largest business organization has sent a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero requesting a moratorium on the implementation date of Public Law 35-38, which would delay the start date of the minimum wage increase.

Tourism numbers have dropped drastically over concerns of the Novel Coronavirus directly impacting our primary economic pillar, our tourism industry, the Chamber stated.

One in three jobs is supported by visitor spending, according to the Chamber.

Chamber Chairwoman Christine Baleto said in the Chamber's letter, "The impact of this current crisis could translate to a reduction in 33% in income for employees, directly and indirectly, involved in the tourism industry. The detrimental effect on our economy and community would be significant."

The Chamber made note that the request for the change in start date would not affect the second-phase increase scheduled for March 1, 2021.

Guam's minimum wage is set to increase from $8.25 to $8.75 this year.