Children who are temporarily unable to use counseling services through the Guam Department of Education due to the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to report incidents of abuse to a trusted adult, such as a family member or coach, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"We teach students from K-12 to report abuse to any adult with whom they feel comfortable," Fernandez said.

He said Guam DOE is continuing to monitor the needs of the community to see what the department can do to support the island's families.

"We are discussing other ways to provide supports to the community and our students, but at this point, with everyone required to stay home except for COVID-19 response, counselors have not been activated. We are discussing these issues as they come up and we will reach out to partners at Guam Behavioral Health (and Wellness Center) as well, whom we know is maintaining a hotline for families in need," he said.

To reach the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center hotline, call 647-8833.

Lisa Ignacio, acting administrator of Child Protective Services, said anyone with concerns about child negligence can call the CPS office at 475-2672.

The Guam Police Department can also be contacted to report abuse, she said.

"Call 911 if it is a necessity," Ignacio said.

The police department will then forward a case to CPS if necessary, according to Ignacio.