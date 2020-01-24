Seven graduates received their certificates for completing the Guam Community College truck driving boot camp on Thursday.

The boot camp, which started in September of last year, looked to address the shortage of licensed and trained commercial truck drivers on Guam.

Gerard Toves, deputy director for Guam Department of Labor, said there is a need for skilled truck drivers.

The program is just an icebreaker, Toves said, adding another truck driving boot camp is being planned.

Cleyton Jackson, 22, described the boot camp as challenging but rewarding. "If you really put your mind to it, you can accomplish your goals."

The Mangilao resident said he's still undecided about what company he wants to apply to.

Mark Atoigue, 21, said other than being unemployed, he's experienced no difficulties with the boot camp and recommends others participate.

The Agana Heights resident said that he's interested in applying at V. Angoco Trucking Inc., as the company deals in construction and commercial trucking.

According to GCC President Mary Okada, discussion about the program started in 2010. The program will be recognized as a continuing partnership with the various industry partners.

The partner companies are V. Angoco Trucking Inc., CTSI Logistics Guam, South Pacific Petroleum Corp., IP&E Holdings LLC, Ambyth Shipping & Trading Inc. and DeWitt Guam.

"It is through these meaningful partnerships that we could now provide workforce opportunities for our students," Okada said.

According to Okada, the cost of the boot camp was paid for by the Department of Labor.