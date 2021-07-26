The Guam Department of Education provided an update on back-to-school efforts to the Guam Education Board, and according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez there has been a critical change to their plans.

Fernandez informed the board on July 20 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated guidance regarding physical distancing in schools.

Initially, the CDC recommended 6 feet of physical distancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That guidance changed last school year in March to 3 feet of physical distance between students in the classroom. The guideline is a critical factor to reopening schools.

For several months, GDOE has been working with schools to bring students back to the classroom under the 3-foot physical distancing guidelines.

Site visits to schools by the superintendent and board members revealed that many of the schools were able to make the adjustment, however it posed a problem for some schools that don't have the classroom space to meet the requirement.

This has been an issue for which the department has sought advice from the Department of Public Health and Social Services for months. Fernandez previously indicated that he wanted to clarify whether the guidance provided leeway.

The recently updated CDC guidance answered those questions.

"However, it also states very clearly, that the physical distancing requirement is not to be used to limit in-person learning so long as the other mitigation strategies like face mask, regular cleaning, sanitization and ventilation are in place. That's exactly what we were asking of Public Health and the governor," Fernandez said.

With this affirmation from CDC, Fernandez said GDOE can now fully commit to plans to return to in-person instruction this upcoming school year.

Fernandez said he believes the Department of Public Health and Social Services will fall in line with the CDC guidance, but he urged confirmation from Public Health, indicating that GDOE anticipates over 85% of its students will return to schools in August.

During the education board meeting, busing for students was also addressed. Fernandez said the Department of Public Works, which oversees bus operations, would be publishing a bus schedule by Aug. 1.

While he noted that he doesn't foresee changes to bus protocols in light of the CDC's updated guidance, he did say that DPW is working with Public Health.

He also noted that he reviewed Public Health guidance, executive orders and the updated CDC guidance and found that no limit was placed on the capacity of school buses with the 3-foot distancing guideline.

"So unless Public Health comes in and sets limits, I think their recommendation is to maximize distancing as much as possible, but it doesn't give any clearer guidance than that," Fernandez said.

According to Fernandez, face masks and other mitigation measures such as opening windows for ventilation would be implemented in school buses.