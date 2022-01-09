If you saw a penny would you pick it up?

It depends on who you’re talking to, how old they are, and where they fall on the income bracket. And in today’s world of bank cards, the preferred method of making and accepting payments also seemed to be a factor in whether someone would pause for or pass by a fallen copper coin.

Mangilao resident Chris Thompson said his view of a penny has changed over time.

“When I was a kid I would pick up a penny. That meant a lot to me, that was money. I didn’t have any as a kid,” Thompson said. “Now, as an adult I might pass it up depending, because generally most people now who got change, it ends up in the car, or all over the place. So does a penny mean much anymore? I don’t think so. Due to inflation, things have increased in price, there’s no more 10-cent candy anymore like there used to be.”

Thompson pointed out that his kids don’t get as excited over finding a penny on the ground the way he used to as a child.

“No, I swear my kids their value of a penny is more like, 'What is this?’” he said.

Though he did say that his 7-year-old might be happy to get a penny now, he suspects that will change.

“As she gets older she’ll start to realize the value of a penny,” he said.

Different outlooks

Out of the 10 individuals who spoke with The Guam Daily Post, eight said they would pick up a penny if they saw one on the ground.

And in a world where viruses are front page, it's probably not surprising that germs are a concern. Two people said they wouldn't pick up a penny that was on the ground because they'd be worried about germs.

All respondents indicated that they preferred to make purchases with a credit or debit card versus paying with cash or coin.

Two people say they have tried spending loose coins at stores, and experienced challenges. One person recalled being rejected by a store when trying to pay with loose coins and noted that the store would not accept the coins unless they were rolled in a coin sleeve.

Thompson, and several other residents, also said he believes that a person’s economic status weighs on how a person values a penny.

“Your values are different when you don’t have a lot of money, you save a lot more, you’re more frugal when you buy. You’re more aware of prices than if you were middle class or wealthy. You kind of have money to spend, so that money doesn’t mean as much as when you first start off working. That money means a lot,” Thompson said.

John Tejalle agreed.

“If you have a little money I think it’s very important to pick it up and save it,” he said.

‘Very valuable’

Malesso resident Murph Cruz said a penny “is very valuable.”

As a senior citizen on a fixed income, he said he would stop to pick up a penny on the ground.

“Without a penny you can’t make a dollar,” he said. “No matter how you look at it, you’re not going to make a dollar or 10 cents or 5 cents. … I think a penny is worth more than a dollar (or) anything else because you need that penny to get there.”

As Cruz spoke about the value of a penny, he happened to spot a penny on the ground and with excitement he picked it up.

“See this is how I always get them and put them in a jar. It’s a sign of an angel,” Cruz said.

Collecting discarded pennies on the ground has led Cruz to fill one five-gallon water jug with coins.

Counting coins at the cashier

Cruz and Thompson said the use of credit and debit cards have impacted how they see a penny - and other denominations of currency as a whole.

“Money itself is not as popular as it used to be because of debit cards,” Thompson said. “People don’t want to carry money on them."

He added that bringing coins to a store can get awkward. No-one wants to count the coins out.

“If I owned a store and somebody dropped a hundred pennies, oh my goodness,” Thompson said. “That could possibly hold up business because now they have to count the pennies. People standing in line may not want to wait and that’s business lost.”