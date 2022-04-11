The Guam Board of Medical Examiners is unlike other medical boards in the United States. On Guam, board members are regularly tasked to investigate complaints against local doctors.

Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the board's chairperson, noted during its recent monthly meeting that in other jurisdictions board members do not investigate or communicate with a complainant. That responsibility falls on a hired investigator and administrative staff trained in investigative practices and evidence gathering.

The Guam Daily Post posed several questions to the medical board about investigative qualifications of board members, the investigative procedures and protocols followed and how the integrity of investigations is maintained.

Although there were no initial responses from board members, with the exception of a “no comment” from public representative Phil Flores, the Post received answers through a subsequent Freedom of Information Act request posing the same questions.

Budget constraints are the primary reason the board is without a full-time investigator. For this reason, board members often fill the role.

“The attorney general’s office used to provide investigative and prosecution services to the health professionals licensing boards until May 14, 2015 when then-Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson instructed all the health professional licensing boards that while the attorney general’s office will continue to provide legal consulting services, and will defend public officials in the event they are sued, provided they were acting in good faith, the GBME must procure investigative and legal services to prosecute disciplinary matters on their own,” Flores said in response to the FOIA.

Since then, Flores said, the board has relied on the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Health Professional Licensing Office to procure legal services.

“(It's a) task that had not even been seriously attempted until recently, and then, not without difficulty. As of this date, the GBME does not have legal counsel available to prosecute disciplinary complaints. Attached, please find the declaration signed by Dr. Nathaniel Berg,” Flores said.

The declaration Flores referenced was filed in a case involving a 5-year-old boy who died at Guam Memorial Hospital in October 2018. It was made before the Superior Court of Guam in October 2021, and discussed the complaint, investigation and disciplinary process.

Currently, board members consult with legal counsel on various aspects of investigating complaints. However, board members speak with the complainant, and make preliminary determinations on the merits of the complaint, according to the HPLO’s initial protocols for handling disciplinary complaints, HPLO-SOP-011.

These board protocols came under question earlier this year, after a sexual assault complaint filed with the board was “lost.” Although it was later recovered, it was noted that the complaint was removed from the GBME office.

During that oversight hearing with the Legislature's committee on health that it was revealed that the GBME did not have its process in writing.

In fact, the HPLO office just developed standard operating procedures for the discipline, complaint, investigation process. According to the document provided to the Post, HPLO's standard operating procedures on the matter were submitted March 4.

“When the board does not have a dedicated investigator on staff, board members must serve in the role of investigators. The chair appoints a single board member, or can appoint herself or himself, to work in consultation with legal counsel to gather evidence and interview witnesses, including the complainant and the licensee,” the procedures state.

Limited responses

The GBME provided limited documents to demonstrate the qualifications board members have to investigate complaints, like letters renewing appointments to the board and confirmation documents for each board member from the governor and Legislature.

No certification of investigative training was included, however.

“FOIA does not require a public agency to create new documents that do not already exist,” Flores said.

He cited 5 GCA 10108, sections C, H and I, to support the assertion.

Section C, pertains to personnel medical or similar files, the disclosure of which would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.

Section H, relates to the home address and telephone number of any person whose occupation is subject to regulation or licensure by the government of Guam, or any public official or government employee or any member of a government board … unless such person gives express permission to disclose such information.

Section I stated, “All existing privileges or confidential record or other information expressly protected under the law shall not be abrogated by this Act.”

The GBME has noted during a past board meeting that an investigator or trained consultant would be hired in some complaints.

When asked if a professional investigator reviews each complaint prior to closing a case, however, Flores responded with his previous point.

“FOIA does not require a public agency to create new documents that do not already exist,” he said.

The board's recent SOP spells out the working relationship it is meant to have with legal counsel on complaints.

“The investigating board member works with legal counsel to evaluate the complaint, explore whether settlement is an option, assist in drafting the accusation, statement of issues, or settlement, and otherwise assist in the prosecution of the accusation in the case of a licensee, or statement of issues in the case of an applicant for licensure,” reads the SOP.

The GBME’s responses to the FOIA indicated that they follow both SOPs to ensure and maintain the integrity of an investigation.

However, questions pertaining to records were met with the same response.

These included requests to disclose how many complaints have board members investigated which were not reviewed by a professional investigator, the number of complaints received by the current board, how many were closed due to insufficient evidence, how many closed in favor of the complainant and how many were closed in favor of the doctor.

“FOIA does not require a public agency to create new documents that do not already exist,” Flores repeated.