Federal drug defendant Mark Mayo knew that the package he allegedly had planned to pick up from Daniel Pangelinan and Joseph Roman II to hand over to drug dealer Lovelia Mendoza in 2018 contained meth, according to a witness.

Roman and Pangelinan were both called to testify during day three of Mayo’s trial in the District Court of Guam Wednesday.

“Do you know if Mayo knew what was in the package?” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro.

“I believe so,” said Pangelinan.

“Why?” she said.

“Because it's what we do, it was a package from the post office,” he said.

“Do you have any relationship with Mayo that didn’t involve meth?” she said.

“No,” he said.

“So when you interacted with Mayo it was on Mendoza’s orders?” she said.

“Yes,” he said.

“And what was it about?” she said.

“Passing drugs,” he said.

Mendoza's drug-dealing

In 2018, Mendoza was sentenced to eight years in federal prison. According to a sentencing memorandum, Mendoza distributed meth to certain U.S. military members, dependents and a federal employee, and profited financially by selling "a harmful, dangerous and destructive drug."

She was arrested in March 2017 and while on pretrial release was found in possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride, cocaine and more than $83,000 in cash.

Defense: A sweet deal for testimony

Pangelinan was charged separately and pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Roman was also called to the witness stand Wednesday. He has since pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Defense attorney Rawlen Mantanona pointed out that Roman got a sweet deal from the government to testify against Mayo.

“The government was willing to deem you a minimal level participant even though you are the one who had the ticket to pick up the drugs … and took the drugs to the location where you dropped it off?” Mantanona said.

“Yes. sir,” said Roman “I accepted responsibility for my actions.”

“So you would be serving almost four years for your involvement for bringing in a pound of methamphetamine. Am I correct?” Mantanona said.

“Yes, sir,” Roman said.

He has already served nearly two years in prison.

“Is it true that you and Mr. Mayo don’t know each other?” Sambataro said.

“Yes. Not prior to the case,” Roman said.

“So the statement ‘you and him don’t know each other and never spoke’ is not the truth?” she said.

“No,” he said.

The defense argued this week that the evidence which includes text messages and photos apparently does not include any mention or appearance of Mayo.

Pangelinan and Roman II went to the Barrigada post office in 2018 to pick up more than 400 grams of meth that was mailed to Guam prior to getting Mayo involved, Post files state.