A witness testified to setting up the drug deal that occurred before Nicholas Moore allegedly shot and injured a man in Agana Heights.

Moore is currently on trial and faces charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession connected to an Agana Heights drive-by shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Oct. 15, 2020.

In the Superior Court of Guam on Monday morning, witness Juan Thomas Balanon testified to instructing one of the victims in the shooting, Kurtis Garrido, to sell drugs to Moore before the shooting on the same night.

"Kurtis contacted me contacted me actually to tell me he had some pills to get rid of so I was like, 'I know someone that needs pills,'" Balanon said before Moore's attorney William Gavras asked Balanon what he told the police about the drug deal.

"On May 2, 2021, you told (an officer) that you told Kurtis that you had a military customer for Kurtis for Oct. 15, 2020?" Gavras asked Balanon.

"(I was) referring to him as like a white person, Caucasian, got money to spend," Balanon said as he clarified the "military person" was Moore, despite knowing Moore was not in the military.

Balanon added Moore was a "rich kid with deep pockets."

In response, Gavras asked Balanon if he actually meant to set up the deal with Garrido and Moore's co-defendant, Eric Salone, who was there the night of the shooting and is a member of the U.S. Navy.

"I don't know who Eric is," Balanon replied.

At the time of the drug deal, Moore allegedly confronted and threatened Garrido with a gun. Moore, with Salone in the car, then drove around Agana Heights looking for Garrido before arriving at a residence in the village and being confronted by several men.

It was at the residence that one of the men, Brian "Bishop" Mendiola, was allegedly shot by Moore and sent to the hospital.

Mendiola and Garrido are expected to testify in Moore's trial after warrants for their arrest were issued for previously failing to appear for the trial.

Salone previously testified he and Moore fired a weapon outside the Agana Heights residence.

Trial continues on Tuesday.