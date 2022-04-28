Witness: ‘I didn’t see a sign that she was choking’

It was a heartbreaking moment for a fitness group when they learned a woman they were assisting Monday night near the old Dededo police precinct died at the hospital.

"It's truly heartbreaking. We were hoping that she would make it," said Lej Teodosio, a Mixxed Fit class instructor who was trying to help the woman that day.

The unnamed woman collapsed in front of officers who responded to the area just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Doctors at Guam Regional Medical City confirmed she had a betel nut lodged in her throat that blocked her airway.

"I don't recall her pointing to her neck or making a gesture that she was choking. It didn't seem that way," Teodosio said. "I didn't see a sign that she was choking. We were surprised because I didn't notice at all that she was chewing on something."

Teodosio said her fitness class was about to start when they noticed the woman, believed to be in her 30s, heading toward them from across the street.

"She was running toward our area and that's when I knew there was something unusual about her. She was frantic and erratic," she said. "We asked her what was going on and she was just mumbling words. We couldn't understand what she was saying. She was just out of it. She started to hyperventilate so we gave her water."

Teodosio said they were able to calm her, adding that the woman even joined for a dance during their workout warmup before she suddenly started screaming and running around.

"When she started throwing herself on the floor and became more agitated, that's when we decided to call 911. While we were on the phone, a police officer came coincidentally. We waved at him, and he came over to us. The lady was exhibiting more and more bizarre behavior," she said.

'There was no movement'

More officers showed up and tried to keep the woman calm until medics arrived.

"She rolled over and was face down on the grass and that's when she calmed down and there was no movement. Then, one of the cops noticed there was no activity and that she was unresponsive. They rolled her over and that's when we noticed it didn't seem like she was breathing," she said.

That's when police performed CPR until medics showed up and rushed her to the hospital.

Investigators confirmed the woman died Tuesday morning.

There has been no indication from police whether officers at the scene noticed any initial signs that the woman could have been choking.

Guam police officers are provided training with the American Heart Association in Basic Life Support, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella. She said the training includes how to administer CPR to an infant, a child and an adult.

An investigation into the death is ongoing and authorities are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Police previously said the woman had been injured in a car crash recently.