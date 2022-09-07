Nicholas Moore's attorney showed co-defendant Eric Salone videos of his first interviews with local authorities related to a shooting in Agana Heights in an attempt to show jurors Salone is an unreliable witness in Moore's trial.

"These snippets we are going to show are all lies by him," Moore's attorney David Lujan said Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam.

After a weeklong break from trial, Salone, Moore's co-defendant, who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Agana Heights shooting, continued answering questions posed by Lujan.

On the last day of trial before the break, Salone admitted to giving authorities different stories about how he obtained the gun he said he fired the night of the shooting, Post files state.

Lujan picked up where he left off in questioning Salone about those preliminary interviews and showed clips of them to the jury.

In the first video, recorded June 7, 2021, Salone said he was not in Moore's truck the night of the shooting.

"That was a lie," Salone said on the witness stand after the video was played.

In the next video shown, which was from the same interview, Salone said he had "probably" given Moore $200, which was later stolen from Moore. The stolen money is the alleged cause of the Agana Heights shooting.

Salone later said in the video he didn't think it was his money that was stolen but that he had given Moore money "all the time" for drugs.

Drugs

In another video, authorities commented Salone "was trying to be a player in the game," or be a drug dealer.

Lujan then went on to ask Salone about his drug use and the drugs he had sold.

Salone responded he had used Percocets, oxycodone, Adderall and marijuana, but only sold marijuana. Salone said he didn't think of himself as a drug dealer.

"Tell me, how much did you sell 'oxy?'" Lujan asked.

"I never sold 'oxy,'" Salone replied.

"What kind of drug dealer are you?" asked Lujan, who appeared confused.

"That's kind of what I've been saying, Sir," Salone replied with a grin.

"You're lying," Lujan replied.

Videos

When Salone was asked about a video where he speaks about the gun used in the shooting, Salone said he clarified his initial statements in subsequent interviews.

Lujan replied he "had no idea" there were more interviews with authorities, leading him and the rest of Moore's defense team to make an objection before going on a lunch break.

"We don't have anything about that in this case," attorney Michael Phillips, who also represents Moore, said to Judge Alberto Tolentino regarding the contents of later interviews.

"We're entitled to all that discovery," Phillips added.

In response, Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan said he was unaware of any other interviews, however, he said he would look into it.

Moore is on trial for charges connected to an alleged shooting in Agana Heights in October 2020. Salone testified he was with Moore to "pick up pills" when the incident turned into a drive-by shooting and both men fired weapons at a group of people.