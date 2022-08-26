A witness, called to testify against Nicholas Moore in his trial connected to a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights, admitted to deceiving authorities.

Eric Salone, a witness testifying against Moore after pleading guilty to his involvement in the shooting, completed his fourth day of testimony Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam.

Before the trial took a lunch break, Salone admitted to telling authorities in preliminary interviews a different story about how he obtained the gun used in the shooting.

According to Moore's attorneys, Michael Phillips and William Gavras, Salone admitted in the interview that the driver in the shooting, alleged to be Moore, handed him the gun.

Throughout trial, however, Salone said he picked up the gun from the floor beneath the passenger seat he was sitting in.

"He (Salone) admitted that he's deceived (and) while he was deceiving the federal agent he was also deceiving the jury because he told them the alternative story," Phillips said.

Phillips and Gavras said it was unclear which story was the truth.

Trial was set to continue Thursday afternoon, but Moore's third attorney, David Lujan, became sick during the lunch break, Phillips and Gavras said.

Despite urging from the prosecution to continue trial with Phillips and Gavras present, Judge Alberto E. Tolentino said trial will resume Friday morning with Salone being asked more questions about the differing stories.

Shooting

Moore and Salone were charged as co-defendants in the shooting that is alleged to have occurred Oct. 15, 2020.

Salone pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and discharging a firearm and agreed to cooperate with the government in Moore's trial in exchange for a sentence of probation. Salone's case also is expected to be dismissed.

Salone has so far testified he went with Moore to "pick up some pills" in Agana Heights the night of the incident, but expressed not wanting to be there after Moore allegedly said he was trying to rob someone.

Salone then said he and Moore were approached by men carrying what appeared to be metal pipes or machetes outside of an Agana Heights residence. Salone alleged both he and Moore fired weapons at the men before driving off.

According to charging documents, a man was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

Moore faces charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm.