Sirena Duenas Yamasta was being held at a Department of Corrections facility when she came face-to-face with murder case defendant Joyner Scott Sked in jail in April 2021.

Yamasta, accused in a 2018 drug case, was being held on an arrest warrant.

“I never met (Sked) personally before ... I was in the lockup of the women’s area,” said Yamasta, who was called by the prosecution to testify during day five of Sked’s murder trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

“Did she speak to you?” asked Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas.

“Yes, she did,” she said. “At first, when she came in, she said, ‘Hey måle',’ and was taken away to get processed then she came back and said, ‘Hi Sirena.’ I said, ‘Hi, do I know you?’ She stated she was Joy … and mentioned she was Uncle Rudy (Quinata’s) Joy. He is an uncle where I picked mangoes from his property and knew him growing up.”

Sked, 32, and Quinata, 59, are being tried separately in the killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez.

Yamasta said she operates a food stand in Humåtak and testified that she used to get fruits from both Sanchez and Quinata’s properties to sell.

“He was Uncle Danny,” she said. “We all knew him as Hulk Hogan because he was a big guy.”

Yamasta said she only knew of Sked, and met her for the first time, inside the jail.

“She mentioned, ‘Did you know they found Uncle Danny Sanchez dead in my home?’ I said, ‘In your home?'” Yamasta said, repeating the conversation. “I said to her, ‘Did he die from natural causes?’ She said, ‘Now Sirena if he died from natural causes then I wouldn’t be in here.’ I screamed for the guards. I was yelling for them to come down.”

The officers confirmed to her that the former mayor had died.

“I yelled at (Sked),” she said. “She laughed at me. She said I am next and will have a hard time putting my kids' heads back on their bodies.”

“How did you take that?” Rapadas said.

“That she wanted to kill me, and she would take my kids' heads off,” she said.

Yamasta said she spoke to Sked again a few days later.

“She came in from her magistrate hearing ... and said, ‘He told on me. Everything is me. He put it all on me,’” she said.

“Did you know what she was talking about?” Rapadas asked.

“She was talking about Uncle Rudy. All she said was, ‘Are they going to believe me or him?’ She said they weren’t going to say anything … meaning her and Uncle Rudy.”

Yamasta was emotional and wiped tears from her eyes as she looked at a photo of Sanchez inside the courtroom.

Defense Attorney Terrence Timblin asked Yamasta about her testimony.

“You got emotional and yelled at (Sked)?” Timblin asked.

“Yes, I did,” she said.

“Did you tell her f*** you, troll?” Timblin said.

“Yes,” she said.

“In a separate conversation, she said, 'He told on me?'” he said.

“Yes,” she said.

“She didn’t say who he was or what he told on her about?” he said.

“No,” she said.

23 stab wounds

Sanchez was stabbed 23 times, according to Dr. Martin Ishikawa, who testified virtually from Hawaii. He performed the autopsy on the former mayor.

He noted Sanchez had multiple injuries including a chop wound to the head and stab wounds to the torso.

Photos captured during the autopsy were shown to the jury.

It will be the defense's turn to call its first witness Thursday. There was no indication whether Sked will testify.

Prosecutors argued that Sanchez, a former police officer who served his village as mayor from 2005 to 2009, was beaten and stabbed with a hammer and scissors before his body was found inside Quinata’s shack.