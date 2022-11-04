Witness offered immunity in Moore trial

A man who testified during the shooting trial of Nicholas Moore that he had been shot was offered immunity in exchange for his additional testimony.

Parties involved in Moore's trial discussed the matter Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, where Moore faces charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegal weapons possession. The parties discussed how to move forward with a witness who reserved his right to remain silent as he was being cross-examined by Moore's defense counsel.

The witness is alleged victim Brian Mendiola, who had previously testified to being shot in Agana Heights on the evening of Oct. 15, 2020, the alleged incident from which Moore's charges stem.

According to the parties present Thursday at the hearing, Mendiola earlier this week was being questioned by attorney David Lujan about lying to the police in their investigation of Moore's case. It was at this time Mendiola reserved the right to remain silent in order not to incriminate himself.

Mendiola's refusal caused Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino to have a lengthy discussion with the defense and prosecuting attorneys on how to proceed with the trial. Mendiola's attorney from the Alternate Public Defender, Peter Santos, who represents Mendiola in a burglary case, also was in attendance.

Although Lujan had questioned Mendiola only about lying to the police, it was revealed his questions could potentially involve a separate burglary case, as well as a theory Mendiola and other witnesses attempted to extort money from Moore's family.

Following the discussion, there was a break during which Santos spoke with Mendiola about an offer of immunity so he can incriminate himself in any further testimony without being prosecuted.

Upon return to court, Tolentino asked Mendiola if he would be willing to testify under a condition of immunity, but Santos answered there are still some details that need to be sorted out before Mendiola can agree.

Trial was subsequently suspended for the day to allow the offer to be finalized. Parties will return to court Wednesday.

Due to the schedules of jurors, however, it was revealed trial may not resume again until January.