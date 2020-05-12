A man in his 40s who was working on the roof of Cost-U-Less in Harmon on Tuesday morning was severely injured after he fell 45 feet through the roof of the store in Dededo.

It happened around 10:42 a.m. along Harmon Loop Road, according to Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly.

Reilly said GFD medics responded after the man fell through the skylight opening. He was conscious and alert but suffered from severe injuries.

The man was rushed to Guam Regional Medical City. His condition has not been released.

Witness: He had a lot of blood

Mark Mendiola said he was shopping for items for work when the accident occurred.

“I saw the air sock jerk and I thought that was unusual and that maybe it was busted. Then I heard a loud bump, like something was falling down,” said Mendiola. “It was like a slap and a thud all at one time.”

At first, he thought it was only items from inside the store that had toppled over.

“I turned the corner and was looking to see. ... I walked closer and saw the guy on his side. He had heavy, labored breathing. He wasn’t moving. I said for someone to call 911 and as I turned the corner there was a lady calling 911 from Cost-U-Less. There was just blood coming from underneath his body.”

He said store employees rushed over to assist, while one man rendered first aid and held the victim’s hand, trying to keep him calm until medics showed up.

“This was a span of about five minutes. ... He had a lot of blood,” he said. “He was unconscious for a couple of minutes.”

Medics were able to stabilize the man at the scene.

“It was a pretty far fall,” he said. “But I said a prayer for the guy.”

Mendiola said management told him the man was not an employee of Cost-U-Less.

A video clip being circulated on social media on Tuesday shows what appears to be a hole in the ceiling and a man on the ground below.

“The guy just fell from the roof at Cost-U-Less. He fell down like 30 feet. He’s injured. He’s bleeding,” said the man who recorded the cellphone video.

The Guam Daily Post also reached out to store management and awaits a response.

Reilly said co-workers told authorities the man was assessing the roof of the store at the time of the accident.

The store remains open for business.