Witness recalls surprise encounter with murder suspect Rudy Quinata

A witness recalled being at his Barrigada home last April when a stranger suddenly walked up to his residence unannounced.

Vaughn Laguana said he was in his garage with his brother.

The two had just spent the day fishing when the man who they would later learn was Rudy Fegurgur Quinata showed up unexpectedly.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Anything unusual that evening happen?” said prosecuting attorney Leonardo Rapadas.

“Only when Mr. Quinata came to my residence,” said Laguana.

Laguana, a local firefighter, was off duty at the time. He had no idea who Quinata was during the encounter.

“He walks straight into my garage and sits on my brother’s cooler, which I had the fish in, and he asked me for a ride to Hagåtña when I tell him that I can’t,” he said. “We didn’t see where he came from … he offers me money for a ride, and I still decline. He then asked for money to buy one of our beers, which I also declined.”

Laguana testified during Quinata’s murder trial on Monday that the defendant was at his home for several minutes on April 3, 2021.

“He asked for water. I was going inside to get it. I opened the door then he asked to make sure to put ice in it. At that point I got irritated and I was no longer going to give him water,” he said. “It was like he was demanding me. After that, I asked him to leave. Then, he apologized. He shook my hand and then he left.”

Laguana said Quinata walked toward the Guam Memorial Park.

“I called my neighbor to inform him of this man who came to my house uninvited and headed in that direction,” he said. “(My brother and I) talked about how crazy it was with what just happened and we went on with our night.”

About 15 minutes later, Laguana heard what sounded like slippers hitting the pavement before he noticed Quinata run past his home.

It wasn’t until the next day that Laguana saw the news online that Quinata was arrested along with Joyner Scott Sked.

The couple had been charged in connection with the murder of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

“That’s when I realized this was the man who came to my house the night before,” he said. “I was in shock of what he was accused of.”

Laguana said Quinata also gave him a different name when asked.

Trial is ongoing before Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez.

The government will continue to call its witnesses to testify before the jury.