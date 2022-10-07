One of the charges faced by a retired police lieutenant is connected to trying to retrieve his issued firearm from the Guam Police Department armory.

Jojo Garcia, a retired lieutenant, is facing charges of terrorizing, reckless conduct and official misconduct. A GPD major currently testifying against Garcia said he wasn't sure if Garcia's behavior was going to lead to an active shooter event Jan. 28 at the armory.

Maj. Fred Chargualaf testified Tuesday, saying Garcia attempted to retrieve his issued firearms from the armory, however, Chargualaf was told not to relinquish the weapons by order of the chief of police.

Chargualaf said Garcia's reaction made it a "volatile situation."

"He was directing his anger, I guess, or his loud tone of voice at me because his main objective was to retrieve his firearms," Chargualaf said of Garcia, who was not only a high-ranking officer but one who had been trained with special weapons.

"The anger was seriously elevated," Chargualaf said.

After Garcia left the armory, Chargualaf was faced with a civilian employee at the armory asking if people in the area would be safe. The question led Chargualaf to reassess the situation and evacuate the building immediately.

"I don't know if there's going to be an active shooter event here. I just finished dealing with a very emotionally charged police lieutenant, highly trained, so I don't know, ... and I've got staff here that are unarmed, so I had to think about what was going on and I said, 'I need to evacuate this building,'" Chargualaf recalled, before adding he later contacted the chief of police and wrote up an incident report.

Defense

In response to the suggestion Garcia caused an active shooter situation, defense counsel Peter Santos asked Chargualaf about similar situations in the states.

Santos made a point of explaining how, in other active shooter events, the shooter never called in advance before coming. Garcia, in this instance, called the armory saying he was going to pick up his weapons, which he had voluntarily turned in himself, Santos said.

In addition, Garcia did not threaten anyone and left without causing any incident, Santos said, adding Garcia was never investigated criminally, but the report filed by Chargualaf was used by the prosecution to charge Garcia.

Garcia also was charged in connection to a viral video showing him arguing with a handful of people in Dededo while armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

Chargualaf testified he asked the chief of police if Garcia should be given an "intervention" in light of his experience at the armory, as well as the viral video.

Garcia also was charged in connection with an incident at a firing range.