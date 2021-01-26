Keith Castro had been staying at the Yigo residence where he was murdered back in July 2019.

"Keith usually goes there to rest his head. He was staying with me. At the time, it was the only place he felt safe," said Matthew Sablan, who owned the home where the attack on Castro occurred. "He was a friend. ... Keith Castro was murdered. Shot at my house."

Sablan testified on Monday during day six of the trial against murder defendant Joshua Palacios in the Superior Court of Guam.

"I can still see it in my head," he said, as he testified that he saw Thomas Taitano, also known as Masy, with a baton and the defendant with a gun.

Taitano, another government witness, testified earlier that he did not have a baton. Taitano has since pleaded guilty for his part in the incident.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto questioned Sablan about the events that played out at his home about a year and a half ago.

"Earlier that day we got to my house around 5 o'clock, hanging out and playing darts. What happened was Josh Taitano called my house to ask if he could come down. I said yes. When he got there I stayed in his car and we started smoking (methamphetamine). Keith was coming out of my house and Josh asked if that's Keith. I said yes, then he got on the phone with somebody and said Keith's here."

Josh Taitano was earlier identified in court as Thomas Taitano's brother.

"I said, 'Ay dude, nothing is going to happen at my house, right?' He said no." Sablan said. "About an hour later Masy showed up. ... I ask what is going on and they said, 'You already know what we're here for.'"

Sablan suspected that they were going to attack Castro.

"He was not very liked, so I was pretty sure that was going to happen," he said, as he recalled what happened next at his home moments later.

"I ran to the front and I see Thomas hitting Keith with a baton," he said.

"Who was the one with a gun?" said Canto.

"Josh Palacios," Sablan said. "He was pointing the gun at the people trying to stop the fight. He was pointing the gun to me. I ran and pushed Thomas off Keith. That's when Josh (Palacios) pointed the gun to me and said, 'Back up.' I backed up. Keith got up and ran to the back of my house. Everybody started running to find out where Keith was going. He runs to the side and to the front into my garage. Thomas continues to hit him with a baton. Josh starts punching and kicking Keith. When he went to punch him, the gun went off."

He said they continued to hit Castro before they fled the scene.

Sablan testified that he had smoked meth twice that day. He said in court that he never wished any harm on Castro.

Attorney Fisher brought a bamboo stick into the courtroom on Monday to have Sablan demonstrate how Thomas Taitano had hit Castro with the baton.

"About a hundred times," he said when asked how many times he saw Masy hit Keith.

"Masy told us that he did not have a baton," said Fisher.

"That's a lie," Sablan said.

It was said in court that Sablan is currently being held by the Department of Corrections for illegal drug possession.

Trial continues today with Sablan back on the witness stand before Judge Vernon Perez.