Witness: Victim’s phone had information against people in GovGuam, drug world

Where is the cellphone SIM card that belonged to Yigo shooting victim Keith Castro?

That question surfaced after Matthew Sablan testified during the ongoing murder trial of Joshua Rivera Palacios on Wednesday.

Palacios was charged in the 2019 deadly shooting of Castro. The incident occurred at Sablan's residence in Yigo.

Sablan testified that he believed Castro was shot because of the contents of his cellphone. When asked to elaborate, Sablan confirmed the phone had information and images of people in the drug world, along with employees in the government of Guam.

"I saw some of it," said Sablan.

"You think it was that content that caused Keith to die?" defense attorney Thomas Fisher said.

"In some sense, yes," Sablan said.

The Guam Daily Post has learned that Castro's SIM card has gone missing. Names of the government employees and others in Guam's drug world were not mentioned in the trial on Wednesday.

"Did the name Leyton Borja get mentioned?" Fisher said.

"Yes," Sablan said, as he recalled hearing Borja's name brought up by one of the Guam Police Department officers that investigated the shooting.

Borja was arrested in late 2019 after authorities raided a Dededo home and found methamphetamine hidden in a chicken coop. The case was ultimately dismissed after the court found that the raid was improper.

There was no testimony in court that Borja has any connection to the shooting.

"Why was Masy there?" Fisher said.

"I'm assuming to beat up Keith," he said. "He came to my house after Josh Taitano called him. I got into the car and tried to stop him from beating him up."

Thomas Taitano, also known as Masy, had previously testified on behalf of the government. He has since taken a plea deal for his role in the attack on Castro.

Sablan: 'I was trying to be truthful'

"You had testified that Masy was upset about some social media videos?" Fisher said.

"No, I didn't say that," he said.

"You did not identify Josh Palacios as being present, did you?" Fisher said.

"No," he said, as he had referred to the shooter only as a bald man.

Sablan said that he initially lied to police because he was scared to go to jail.

"All my statements, I was trying to be truthful, but just a little bit at a time," said Sablan.

"You were just giving part of the truth?" Fisher said.

"Yes," Sablan said.

"Why were you deceiving them?" Fisher said.

"I don't know," Sablan said.

"Do you believe police were trying to find who murdered Keith Castro?" Fisher said.

"Yes," Sablan said. "It was just chaotic in my head, so I just wrote down what they said so I can go home as fast as I could."

Sablan said that he again spoke to officers several days after the shooting.

"You wanted to give them more information?" Fisher said.

"Yes," Sablan said, as he only assumed the shooting was in part connected to a social media video that Castro had posted prior to the shooting.

"You then told GPD that the shooter was Josh Palacios?" Fisher said.

"Yes," Sablan said.

"Prior to the 2nd of August 2019, did you ever identify the shooter as Josh Palacios?" Fisher said.

"No," said Sablan, who later pointed out Castro's attackers in a photo lineup.

"Who was the bald guy with the gun?" Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto said.

"Josh Palacios," he said. "He looked bald."

The government plans to call at least two GPD officers to testify today.