Pete Castro held a framed photo on his lap of his son, shooting victim Keith Mateo Castro, inside the courtroom during day three of the murder trial against Joshua Palacios.

The photo included an image of Keith's four children that family members said was captured during the one-year anniversary of his death.

"Members of the jury did in fact see that photograph because it was held in a gentleman's lap," said defense attorney Thomas Fisher.

He called for a mistrial, arguing that "this was entirely wrong and entirely prejudicial to my client."

Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez, however, denied the request for a mistrial.

In the moments leading up to that request, the government brought its witness, Thomas Taitano, to the stand to testify on Wednesday. Taitano identified Palacios as the person who shot and killed Castro in 2019 in Yigo.

Taitano has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his part in the attack on Castro.

"I assaulted somebody. Keith Castro," said Taitano, when asked by Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto why he is currently being held by the Department of Corrections.

Taitano testified that he only knew of Castro through social media and through his brother, Josh Taitano, and sister-in-law Johnnie Rosario.

"I went to Matt Sablan's house to confront Keith why is he talking about my family on social media," he said. "I got down and noticed Keith. I confronted him and we got into a scuffle."

He said they were both punching each other when others tried to split them apart.

"A car pulled up and a guy got down with a gun," he said as he identified that man as Palacios. "He approached Keith Castro and started fighting. Then Keith fell. They were punching each other while he had the gun in his hand. When Keith fell, he punches him, then the gun went off. Everybody scrambled. I got in the car and left with Leonila."

It was said in court that Thomas Taitano, also known as Masy, was in a romantic relationship with Leonila Vasquez. She testified that she drove Taitano to the Yigo residence of Matt Sablan to exchange methamphetamine for clothing.

"Were you involved in the shooting of Keith Castro?" Canto asked.

"I didn't go there to kill him," Taitano said.

"Did you know that Joshua Palacios was going to go there to kill him?" she said.

"No ma'am," he said.

Taitano said in court that he only knew Palacios through dealing drugs.

Witness testimony

Vasquez, who testified Tuesday that she could not recall who pulled the trigger that claimed Castro's life, was also called back to the witness stand.

Canto asked her about the written statement she provided to police several days after the shooting.

"Today, it's been over a year and a half since the incident. Would you say you remembered it better back then than you do today?" said Canto.

"Yes," Vasquez said.

"Ms. Vasquez, do you remember telling the officers that you saw the defendant have a gun?" Canto said.

"Yes I do. It's been a while and there was constant questions. I just wanted to go," Vasquez said.

"Are you saying your memory isn't so good because it's been a while?" Canto asked.

"Not my memory but my recollection," Vasquez said.

"But you were being truthful?" Canto said.

"Yes," Vasquez said.

Vasquez had testified that she was inside the bathroom when she heard screams come from outside Sablan's residence.

"Everyone was fighting" she said. "Josh, Keith, Mas. I don't know who were the other individuals."

"Where did you observe Keith Castro?" Canto asked.

"He was on the ground trying to fend off the ones fighting with him," Vasquez said.

She said she heard the gunfire before she saw Palacios standing over Castro.

"I was yelling and telling them to stop," she said.

"Do you recall telling police that after you heard the gunshot that Josh was the only one fighting Keith and holding a gun?" Canto said.

"Yes. But I don't remember what I stated back then," Vasquez said.

Canto had Vasquez refer back to her police statement.

"'Josh was the only one still fighting with Keith holding a gun and I was screaming for him to stop.' Is that accurate?" Canto said.

"Yes. I just can't remember," Vasquez said.

'Why did you write that?'

"(On Tuesday) you testified you did not recall seeing Josh Palacios with a gun?" asked Fisher.

"Yes," she said.

"Were you telling us the truth?" he said.

"Yes," she said.

"Straight up – did someone from the GPD ask you to write that?" Fisher said, referring to her statement that she saw Palacios holding a gun.

"No," she said.

"Why did you write that?" he said.

"It was something being asked over and over ... because of what had happened," she said.

"Isn't true that you, Thomas Taitano and Matt Sablan were smoking crystal methamphetamine?" Fisher asked.

"Yes ... we went inside Matt's place with his girlfriend, Heather," she said.

"Were you smoking crystal methamphetamine any time of the day?" he said.

"Of that day? Yes sir," she said.

Trial continues this afternoon in the San Ramon Building in Hagåtña.