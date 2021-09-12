A Saturday night car crash killed a 29-year-old woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Two other women who were in the vehicle were rushed to Naval Hospital Guam and Guam Memorial Hospital. Police didn't disclose their condition.

Tapao said preliminary reports suggest that at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a black Hyundai Tucson was traveling south on Marine Corps Drive by Polaris Point in Piti when it ran off the road. The car crashed into a utility pole near Jesus Alig Street.

GPD'S Highway Patrol Division is investigating to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.