A night out ended with a woman behind bars after she allegedly threatened to kill her boyfriend's family.

Cassandra Lynn Michael Rabon, 30, went out with her boyfriend to a karaoke bar and a strip club on April 19, according to a magistrate's complaint.

The complaint against Rabon alleged that she found out about "complications to the relationship" with her boyfriend while at the bar. The information led Rabon to allegedly threaten that she was going to "f--- s--- up" inside the strip club.

"The defendant then punched him several times on the face, and the victim had to push her off before walking away," the complaint states.

While the victim was inside the establishment, court documents state that Rabon damaged his motorcycle.

"He proceeded to the parking lot and observed the defendant on top of the motorcycle with oil leaking out," the complaint states.

Rabon allegedly admitted to damaging the victim's "most prized possession" before leaving with a friend.

'I'll kill you and your whole family'

The victim told police that Rabon later came to his sister's home. Court documents state that the victim left to avoid a confrontation. Police said a witness reported hearing Rabon yelling outside the residence.

According to the complaint, the witness said she was going to call the police. Rabon then allegedly said, "Call the police, I ain't scared of them! Did you see what I did to your brother? I'll do that to all of you! I'll kill you and your whole family!"

Police reported that Rabon arrived at the precinct the next day at around 3 p.m. Officers noted she exhibited signs of intoxication with slurred speech and red eyes, and swayed to maintain balance.

Police said she admitted to knocking over the victim's motorcycle.

Rabon is charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.