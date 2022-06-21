Woman, 32, Guam's 371st COVID-related fatality

Guam’s 371st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on June 18, the government of Guam's Joint Information Center confirmed Monday.

The patient was a 32-year-old woman, partially vaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on June 18, according to JIC.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio “pray for healing for her friends and family.”

“We have seen that this virus has no limitations on who it can impact. Those with underlying conditions are also considered our most vulnerable. Let’s look out for one another and recognize symptoms early on, get tested, and get treatment. To those who have yet to do so, please get vaccinated and boosted if it’s your time,” the governor said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There currently are three patients at GMH who've tested positive for COVID-19 and one at the Guam Regional Medical City.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported Monday 165 new cases were confirmed out of 2,452 tests from June 17 to 19.

To date, there have been a total of 50,773 officially reported COVID cases on Guam.

(Daily Post Staff)