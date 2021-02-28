Woman, 36, is Guam's 131st COVID-19 related fatality

Guam’s 131st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 27 at approximately 3:04 a.m., according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 36-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. She was admitted to GMH on Jan. 7 and was a known positive case.

“Jeff, Josh, and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends who are left to mourn. Though words cannot heal the pain or fill the void left by a loved one who has passed, all of us must do what we can to stop this virus from taking another. We cannot afford to become complacent,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Guam is currently in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 as overall new cases and hospitalization numbers have remained consistently low.

One new case of COVID-19 was identified out of 137 tests performed on Friday, Feb. 26, the JIC reported.

To date, there have been a total of 7,735 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 40 people in active isolation and 7,564 who have completed isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is at .2, the JIC reported.

There currently are four people who are hospitalized with COVID-19. They are at GMH — one of those patients is in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator.

Public health emergency extended

The governor, on Saturday, also extended the current public health emergency to April 1 - going beyond the one-year anniversary since COVID-19 landed on Guam.

Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order No. 2021-05, which states the island remains in PCOR 3, during which most activities are permitted to operate under moderate restrictions imposed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

In addition, members of government boards and commissions may continue to participate in meetings via teleconference.

"All requirements in local law expressly or impliedly requiring the physical presence of members, other personnel of the body, or of the public as a condition of participation in or quorum for a public meeting are hereby waived," the JIC reported. Members of the public also may attend these meetings via telephone or other electronic option that must be provided to them.

The executive order also authorizes the "incurrence of and payment for overtime for certain government of Guam employees is authorized for work performed in excess of 40 hours a week to mitigate, respond to, and recover from the effects of COVID-19. "

According to the press release, the Office of Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense is authorized to determine eligibility of overtime resulting from work performed by government agencies. The Bureau of Budget Management and Research has to, as much as possible, approve the overtime before it is incurred.

Clinics await COVID-19 vaccines

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Immunization Program ordered 35,260 COVID-19 vaccines for March, the JIC reported Friday. The shipment is expected the first week of March.

Once Guam’s vaccine supply is restored, mass vaccination clinics will resume, and additional vaccination clinics will prioritize those due for the second dose to ensure those individuals complete their vaccination series, the JIC reported. Mass vaccination clinics are anticipated to be scheduled as early as March 8.

Short-term deferral of the second dose will not decrease the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, nor will affected individuals be required to restart the vaccination series, officials reiterated. The JIC also repeated what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, the CDC also has stated that if it is not feasible to follow the recommended time frame, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose. The second dose, according to manufacturers, should be administered 21 and 28 days, respectively, after the first dose.