Woman, 36, is island's 131st COVID-19 related fatality

Guam’s 131st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) on Feb. 27 at approximately 3:04 a.m., according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 36-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. She was admitted to GMH on Jan. 7 and was a known positive case.

“Jeff, Josh, and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends who are left to mourn. Though words cannot heal the pain or fill the void left by a loved one who has passed, all of us must do what we can to stop this virus from taking another. We cannot afford to become complacent,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Guam is currently in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 as overall new cases and hospitalization numbers have remained consistently low.

One new case of COVID-19 was identified out of 137 tests performed on Friday, Feb. 26, the JIC reported.

To date, there have been a total of 7,735 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 40 people in active isolation and 7,564 who have completed isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is at .2, the JIC reported.