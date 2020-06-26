Woman, 37, pulled from marina

The Guam Fire Department reported that a 37-year-old woman was pulled from Hagåtña marina waters Thursday afternoon in what GFD classified as a drowning.

At 4:15 p.m., GFD's Rescue 2 was dispatched to a 911 call of a drowning.

The woman was pulled from water behind the Hagåtña marina boat ramp.

The woman was taken out of the water at 4:22 p.m. and CPR was conducted prior to the arrival of Medic 3 and Advanced Life Support Unit 1, according to GFD.

The woman was transported to Naval Hospital Guam with CPR and ALS interventions being performed en route, according to GFD.