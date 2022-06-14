Woman, 56, Guam's 370th COVID-related death

Guam’s 370th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City June 12.

The patient was a 56-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated with one booster shot, according to the Joint Information Center. She had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio sent their prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Although we have experienced great loss, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to combat and eventually overcome this pandemic,” the governor added.

97 new cases

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 from 893 tests June 13.

Four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and non was in intensive care.

(Daily Post Staff)