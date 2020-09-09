The Joint Information Center this afternoon confirmed that Guam’s 20th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately noon today.

The patient was a 60-year-old woman with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19, according to JIC. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 after testing positive at Guam Regional Medical City that same day.

"Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I join this woman's family and friends in mourning for her loss and in remembrance for the life she lived,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus has taken too much too soon. All of us need to do what we can to protect our loved ones and our entire island community. Do what we know works: stay home, wear your masks, and wash your hands. That is how we can end this fight.”

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk, according to JIC.

Serious chronic medical conditions include:

•Heart disease

•Diabetes

•Lung disease

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

•Cough

•Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

•Fever

•Chills

•Muscle pain

•Sore throat

•New loss of taste or smell

This list is not exhaustive of all possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.